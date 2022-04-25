IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma upset with 'irresponsible' batting after facing 8th consecutive defeat

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reckoned that they could not perform well and batters played some irresponsible shots including him after 36 run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Having lost the game, MI kept tottering at the bottom of the table with eight losses on the trot. The 34-year-old admitted that the pitch was good and MI batters should have focused on building partnerships. The Mumbai skipper also stated that poor shot selection didn't allow his side to chase down 169 target against the LSG bowling unit.

"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on but we didn't bat well enough. We should have chased that down. When you have a target like that, you need that partnership, which we couldn't do. Some irresponsible shots including mine. They bowled well in the middle. We haven't batted well in the tournament. You have to ensure one of the batter bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us. [On if Tim David's name was discussed] Looking at how the tournament has gone everything has come into the discussion. We want to make sure whoever gets a chance, they get a run in the XI. So we try not to make too many changes. Whoever plays should get enough opportunities, that's how I look at it," he added.

Coming to the match, KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 and Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul guide Lucknow Super Giants to a 36-run win against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI are next scheduled to clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

