IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Pune, April 13 Mumbai Ind captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit mentioned that his side has made one change in their playing XI, bringing Tymal Mills in place of Ramandeep Singh.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep.Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team," the Mumbai skipper said.

On the other hand, the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings didn't make any change in their team for this match.

"We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, we need to win the big moments," said Agarwal.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Ind: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

