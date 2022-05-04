IPL 2022: PBKS' Kagiso Rabada feels teammate Arshdeep Singh has got a 'lot of nerve'

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada praised his teammate Arshdeep Singh after the team's victory over IPL 2022 leaders Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

With this win, PBKS move to fifth place on the points table. After winning the toss Gujarat became the first team to opt to bat in a night game, after which Punjab Kings restricted them to 143/8 courtesy of Kagiso Rabada who picked up 4 wickets.

In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan steadied the innings getting his 47th IPL Fifty, after which Liam Livingstone scored 30* off 10 balls to finish the game.

Kagiso Rabada who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation said: "Finally we got the win. After being a bit inconsistent, we just wanted to string a couple of wins under our belt. We bowled well to restrict them. Our batters did the job. As a team, we had a good outing. You can't get too greedy, you need to stick to your basics, that's what I tried to do."

Talking about fellow pacer and teammate Arshdeep, the South African said: "He's got a lot of nerve, he has shown that, especially in the death overs. He reads the game well, he's able to execute his skill and he's done it game in game out. He knows what he wants to work on, I am not saying too much to him. As a bowler, you have to bowl in all stages of the game. It's about figuring out how to be the most effective in each stage of the game."

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 145/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 62*, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40; Lockie Ferguson 1-29) beat Gujarat Titans 143/8 (Sai Sudharsan 64*, Wriddhiman Saha 21; Kagiso Rabada 4-33) by 8 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

