IPL 2022: Punjab Kings bowled out for 137 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai, April 1 Pacer Umesh Yadav claimed his first four-fer of the IPL season to help Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Punjab Kings for 137 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Yadav claimed four for 23 off his four overs and Tim Southee scalped two for 26 as Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and ended up with a poor score. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 31 off deliveries but once he got out, PBKS collapsed like nine pins.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 137 all out in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23, Tim Southee 2/26) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor