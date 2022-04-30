IPL 2022: Punjab Kings lost too many wickets at the start, admits Arshdeep

Pune, April 30 Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh admitted that his side lost too many early wickets in the chase of 154 against Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

On a sticky, two-paced pitch, Punjab Kings lost their top-three batters Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the first eight overs.

Though Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow showed some intent to take Punjab home, their removal in a middle-overs squeeze by Lucknow meant they fell short by 20 runs.

"They (Lucknow) bowled really well and didn't give much loose balls. I guess we lost too many wickets (one or two) at the start. We could have extended the chase and the result could have been different," said Arshdeep in post-match virtual press conference.

In the ongoing edition of IPL, Punjab are yet to get successive wins on the trot and the 20-run loss to Lucknow leaves them at seventh place on the points table.

"We know that every match is a must-win from here on. We have to follow our process and will try to execute whatever we are doing in practice. It will give us good results and will try to give hundred perfect effort for all the matches," stated Arshdeep on the road ahead.

Though Arshdeep has taken just three wickets in nine matches, he has earned phenomenal praise for his controlled bowling in the death overs, seen from an economy rate of 6.25.

With many former cricketers tipping him to be in India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup later in the year, the young left-arm pacer is currently focused on being a better team player and do the job which he has been allocated in Punjab.

"There wasn't much long off-season as we played Ranji Trophy and all domestic tournaments. Just like the talk I had with coaching staff last year, my plan has always been to bowl in good areas and let the batter make mistakes. In death overs, I bowl the yorkers and it's just about repetition. The more you repeat the processes, the better you become. I just try to keep things simple.

"I am happy but as a sportsperson I am never satisfied. Grateful to be able to perform well for the team whenever I am getting the opportunity. I don't focus on individual performances because it is a team game. You just need to perform the role you have been assigned."

