Pune Horror: 40-Days-Old Baby Girl Sold for Rs 3.5 Lakh, Parents Among 6 Arrested

The incident that will doubt the parenthood has came to light from Pune city, where parents allegedly sold their 40-days-old baby girl for money. In this incident police have arrested six people including the parents. Accused mother who originally reported that her baby was kidnaped. However, the investigation revealed that accused had sold her baby through intermediaries for 3,50,000 rupees. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada Police Station confirmed that a police complaint has been filed regarding this matter.

The accused mother Meenal Sapkal got separated from her first husband and was living with her five-year-old son and second husband Omkar Sapkal. She gave birth to a baby girl, after which she got discharged. Meanwhile mediators s Bagwan, Pansare, Avtade contacted her and demanded her 40-year-old daughter in exchange of money. Mediators gave Rs 2 lakh to the Sapkal couple as per the deal. Suspecting Fatangre had bribed the mediators, the Sapkals argued with him. Following the failure the couple then went to police station and told police that their daughter has been kidnapped. Based on information he gave, the police arrested the mediator and Deepali Fatangre, who bought the girl.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the parents had sold the girl to Fatangre through the mediators. Sapkal had originally reported the girl as kidnapped. However, the investigation revealed that Sapkal had sold Phatangre through intermediaries for 350,000 rupees. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke of Yerawada Police Station confirmed that a police complaint has been filed regarding this matter.

Also Read: Pune: Accused Not Delivery Boy, Police Investigation Reveal New Details in Kondhwa Rape Case

The names of those arrested are Meenal Onkar Sapkal (30, resident of Bibwewadi), Onkar Audumbar Sapkal (29, resident of Bibwewadi), Sahil Afzal Bagwan (27, resident of Satara), Reshma Shankar Pansare (34, resident of Yerawada), Sachin Rama Avtade (44, resident of Yerawada) and Deepali Vikas Fatangare (32, resident of Sangamner). A case has been registered in this case under various sections including the Juvenile Justice Act.