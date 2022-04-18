IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja lose cool throws his cap off after Shivam Dube fails to take David Miller's catch

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ravindra Jadeja was left furious with his teammate Shivam Dube, late in the second innings of the game against Gujarat Titans. It was the 17th over of the game and GT needed 50 runs off 22 balls. Dwayne Bravo was bowling the over, Miller hit the ball in the air towards dip mid-wicket where Shivam Dube was fielding, but Dube did not attempt the catch at all. It left captain Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo fuming.

\GT didn’t have a great start as they lost 4 wickets for 48 runs but then Miller was playing a lone battle. His innings were proving to be a difference. Rashid Khan's blitzkrieg scoring ahainst Chris Jordan in the very next over ably supported Miller's act as the South African international finished with an unbeaten knock of 94 off 51, laced with eight boundaries and 6 sixes as the Titans revived in top-class fashion to finish the chase with a ball to spare."We started brilliantly, as a bowling unit we did well in the first 6 overs. When we were batting, the wicket was holding up a bit. The ball was gripping, but we didn't execute our plans in the last 5 overs. I thought CJ could execute his yorkers, but he couldn't do so. That's the beauty of T20 cricket," a disappointed Jadeja said after the match.

