IPL 2022: Rinku Singh reveals he has been waiting for last five years to 'get a chance'

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, after his match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2022, on Monday said that he had been waiting for the last five years to get a chance.

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

Rinku, who was adjudged as the man of the match, in the post-match presentation said: "A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL."

"This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well."

"When I was batting, Bhaiyya (Rana) and Baz (McCullum) told me to stay till the end and finish it," he added.

KKR were back to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after registering a victory against RR by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial win.

( With inputs from ANI )

