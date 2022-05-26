IPL 2022: Royal encounter on cards, as both RR and RCB want to win badly, reckons Ravi Shastri

Former India men's team captain and coach Ravi Shastri believes the Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be a royal affair as both the teams would be leaving no stones unturned to win the game.

This season in IPL 2022, RCB and RR have showcased great skills and class to bring them into a position where they can end their title drought. RCB are yet to win their first IPL trophy while RR couldn't replicate their success ever since lifting the trophy in the inaugural season in 2008.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said: "It's been 14 years for RCB (as they've never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season. So between the two of them, it's been 27 years (laughs). They both want it badly and it will be a battle of Royals. Let's wait for that one. It's going to be a great contest as both the teams would want to win it badly."

Qualifier 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium - the biggest cricket stadium in the world - which will be packed to its capacity.

Former South African cricketer Graeme Smith believes the Qualifier 2 will be a cracker of a contest. Smith - who has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals side in the past - reckons the pressure will be on the Sanju Samson-led side as they are heading into the game on the back of a defeat.

Smith said, "I think the challenge will be on Rajasthan Royals after their disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans (in Qualifier 1). They must be hurt. Can they pick themselves up? RCB on the other hand are on a high. They'll be keen to turn it around and put back a high skill level in the game. So, I agree with Ravi that we are going to have a cracker of a game on Friday night."

RR lost their Qualifier 1 match against the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT), and the Red Army beat the other new entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to seal their place in Qualifier 2.

