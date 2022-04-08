IPL 2022: Shami's death bowling has improved significantly in last two years, says Piyush Chawla

The veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lauded Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Shami for death over bowling and said he has improved a lot in the last two years.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Mohammed Shami picked two back to back important wickets, first dismissing Rovman Powell and then Khaleel Ahmed to reduce Delhi's score to 143/9, helping Gujarat Titans in registering their second victory of IPL 2022.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Piyush Chawla said "It gets very important how you bowl with the new ball and Gujarat Titans have the support of Mohammed Shami. He is giving you wickets in every match with the new ball which is very important in this format. If you're talking about bowling in the death overs, he has improved a lot in the last 2 years. Before that, his statistics were not as good in the death overs, but now he has done something different and you can see it when he steps on the field."

Speaking about Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla said, "The way Rahul Chahar has started is amazing. The best part about his bowling is the length that he bowls. He is not bowling near the bat and if we talk about left-handers then this is the bowler who changed the myth that you can't bowl leg-spin to a left-handed batsman."

As Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, all eyes will be on Mohammed Shami who has been sensational thus far in the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

