IPL 2022: Shaw calls Ponting 'boss' of Delhi Capitals, ahead of clash against LSG

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday called the head coach of his team Ricky Ponting as 'boss' of the franchise.

DC will be squaring off with Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, on Thursday.

"I'm striking it well and it's just a matter of one inning and the process is going well from the nets itself. Since 2018 he (Ricky Ponting) has been coaching the Delhi Capitals and I think he is like a boss of the team and he really sets up the targets among the players and he has got 15-20 years experience in international cricket and he just shares his experience on how he used to play and he used to captain the IPL games and gives us the feedback, I'm enjoying playing under him," Prithvi told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"The powerplay is very crucial for us, previously we lost too many wickets during the powerplay but I think the lower and middle order have been in good touch and the bowlers have done a fantastic job, just batting things we need to cover up and set ourselves in the powerplay," he added.

Coming to the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against DC.

For DC, experienced Aussie opener David Warner makes his place in the Playing XI as he replaced Kiwi batter, Tim Seifert. Apart from him, South African pacer Anrich Nortje replaced Khaleel Ahmed. While for IPL debutants Lucknow, batter Manish Pandey was replaced by K Gowtham.

( With inputs from ANI )

