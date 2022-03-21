IPL 2022: Skipper Rishabh Pant shares first impressions of new DC squad

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant expressed his thoughts of working with the newly formed squad, ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Pant, who attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai, said that all players are in a good frame of mind.

"It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company," said Pant in a statement.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment, "At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years."

Speaking about working with Head Coach Ricky Ponting for yet another season, Pant said, "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash. DC will be going against Mumbai Indians in their opening game on March 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

