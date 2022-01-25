IPL 2022: Sreesanth registers for mega auction at 50 lakh base price

After 8 long years S Sreesanth has enrolled his name for the upcoming IPL 2022 auction which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kerala-born cricketer has set his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. The Kerala speedster had registered his name for the IPL auction in 2021 as well but he wasn't picked up by any franchise.He had set his base price at Rs. 75 lakh last year. Sreesanth last played in the IPL in 2013 before he was banned for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.Sreesanth challenged the decision in Supreme Court, where a ruling in his favour was made in 2019.

The Supreme Court asked the BCCI to reconsider the quantum of the punishment handed out to the player. The BCCI then reduced Sreesanth's ban to seven years and he was cleared for a return to cricket by September 2020.Sreesanth made his comeback through domestic cricket as he was picked in the Kerala squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. In January 2021, Sreesanth played his first competitive game in more than eight years. Since his return to playing cricket, Sreesanth has picked a total of 13 wickets in six Vijay Hazare games that he has played for Kerala. In IPL, the 38-year-old has played 44 matches in the cash-rich competition and has picked 40 wickets at an average of 29.9. Sreesanth has played for three franchises in the IPL, including Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Kochi Tuskers.