IPL 2022: Top knocks by Warner, Shaw, Shardul power DC to 215/5 against KKR

Collective knocks by David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and a quick 29* by Shardul Thakur guided Delhi Capitals to 215/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Delhi got off to a great start as their openers gathered 58 runs in the powerplay. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw smashed KKR bowlers all around the ground. The pair stitched up the partnership of 68 runs in the 6th overs of the innings. KKR bowlers struggled in front of DC batters as Prithvi Shaw notched up his half-century in 27 balls.

But the brilliant partnership of 93 runs was broken as Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Shaw in his spell and dismissed him on 51 runs. Shaw's wicket invited skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Warner. DC opener batted aggressively and took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 10th overs.

DC were 145 for 1 in 12 overs as the opener played a gem of a knock, notching up a half-century in 35 balls. As a result of his innings, Delhi managed to breach the 150-run mark.

The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Pant got caught by Umesh Yadav on Andre Russell's delivery, after scoring only 27 runs, leaving the team's total at 148/2 in the 13th overs.

Skipper's dismissal invited Lalit Yadav to the crease, who then was sent back to the pavilion by Sunil Narine after scoring only one run. Rovman Powell then joined hands with Warner to keep the scoreboard moving. Sunil Narine gave his side a big wicket as he dismissed Powell on 8 runs. KKR fought back well to reduce Delhi Capitals to 161/4.

Axar Patel and Warner joined hands and tried to get some runs but the well set batter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after scoring 61 runs. The new batters Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur unexpectedly started thrashing KKR bowlers and gathered 23 runs in the 19th over. The duo took their side a total of 215/5 at the end of the first innings.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 215/5 (David Warner 61, Prithvi Shaw 51; Sunil Narine 2-21) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

( With inputs from ANI )

