IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav's four-wicket haul help KKR bowl out Punjab Kings for 137

Four wicket haul from pacer Umesh Yadav helped Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Punjab Kings for 137 in 18.2 overs here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

KKR skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first and Umesh Yadav justified his captain's decision by dismissing Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal for 1 in the very first over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the Sri Lankan hit Shivam Mavi for a boundary and three consecutive sixes in the fourth over before getting out to him for 31 off 9 balls.

Liam Livingstone then joined Dhawan and the duo took the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the fifth over. In the last, over of the powerplay, Tim Southee dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 16 caught by wicketkeeper Sam Billings as Punjab scored 62 for 3 in six overs.

Umesh Yadav was once again brought into the attack and he got his second wicket dismissing Livingstone for 19. In the very next over, Sunil Narine cleaned up Raj Bawa as Punjab lost half of its side for 84.

Southee was once again introduced into the attack and he struck by getting the wicket of Shahrukh Khan for a duck as Punjab were left tottering at 92 for 6.

Odean Smith and Harpreet Brar took Punjab's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 14th over. Umesh Yadav was once again introduced into the attack and the Nagpur lad struck twice to dismiss Harpreet Brar for 14 and Rahul Chahar for 0 to take his tally to four wickets for 23 runs.

Just when it seemed that KKR will run over Punjab's batting line-up, Kagiso Rabada showed some fight hitting Southee for consecutive boundaries and a six in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rabada gave a similar sort of treatment to Shivam Mavi. Rabada's restrain finally came to an end as Andre Russell dismissed him for 25 from 16 balls and in the next ball, Arshdeep Singh was run out as Punjab Kings folded for 137 in 18.2 overs.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 137/10 in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23)

( With inputs from ANI )

