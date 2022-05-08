IPL 2022: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck in first over, his third of the season

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2022 04:00 PM2022-05-08T16:00:27+5:302022-05-08T16:01:26+5:30

Virat Kohli's lean patch continues in the IPL 2022, with the former RCB skipper getting dismissed for his 3rd duck of the season.  The right-hander failed to open his account in RCB’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In 12 matches, the Delhi-born batter has notched 216 runs at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 111.34. 

Earlier in the tournament, the veteran also bagged back-to-back golden ducks. Although he scored a half-century against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the knock came in a losing cause.  Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.  After a five-match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot. The 2016 IPL winners have had a couple of injuries as well. Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, while death overs specialist Natarajan missed the previous game with a niggle.

Tags :IPL 2022Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore