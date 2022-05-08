IPL 2022: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck in first over, his third of the season

Virat Kohli's lean patch continues in the IPL 2022, with the former RCB skipper getting dismissed for his 3rd duck of the season. The right-hander failed to open his account in RCB’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In 12 matches, the Delhi-born batter has notched 216 runs at an average of 19.63 and a strike rate of 111.34.

Earlier in the tournament, the veteran also bagged back-to-back golden ducks. Although he scored a half-century against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the knock came in a losing cause. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a five-match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot. The 2016 IPL winners have had a couple of injuries as well. Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, while death overs specialist Natarajan missed the previous game with a niggle.