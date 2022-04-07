IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag issues clarification over Vada Pav tweet after Mumbai's defeat to Kolkata

Former India opener, Virender Sehwag has issued clarification on his controversial Vada Pav tweet after the Delhi batsman was subjected to brutal trolling on social media. For the unversed, after Mumbai's loss to Kolkata, Viru shared his take on the game. Sehwag wrote, : "Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …Jeera Batti #MIvKKR." The tweet irked Rohit Sharma fans which forced him to issue a clarification on the same.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Viru in his latest tweet wrote, "The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo, I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys," This was MI's 3rd consecutive defeat of the season and they now sit at the 9th spot in the points table. They had lost their first game against Delhi Capitals and suffered another defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals. The five time champions next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday in Pune.