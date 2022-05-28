IPL 2022: 'You make cricket special', Kohli pens heartfelt note for RCB fans after team's loss in Qualifier 2

New Delhi, May 28 Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for fans after the franchise lost Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals to get knocked out of the IPL 2022.

Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy's (3/23) sensational bowling followed by Jos Buttler's special knock (106 not out off 60) led Rajasthan Royals to IPL 2022 final with a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

The 33-year-old Kohli, who didn't have a great IPL season, in his social media post said that learning never stops.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. (1/2)," Virat wrote on Twitter along with the pictures from his IPL 2022 campaign.

The batting star also thanked RCB's management and support staff.

"A big thanks to the management, support staff, and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2)," he added.

During his last innings of this year's IPL, Kohli was beaten by the bounce of Prasidh Krishna and edged a simple catch after scoring just 7. Overall, he scored just 341 runs at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99 in 16 matches of IPL 2022.

Former India skipper Virat along with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been given a rest and excluded from the home T20I series against South Africa. They will return to action with the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham starting from July 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor