IPL 2022: Zaheer Khan feels MI need to focus on 'close situations' of game

Mumbai Indians team director Zaheer Khan expressed disappointment after the loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and said that his side need to focus on 'close situations'.

Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"Close situations. You've got to be able to close those moments of the game where the momentum is shifting. We've, as a team, not been able to do that. So that is something we have to focus on. Focus on the positives, the things that have been working for us, keep building on that. It's a long season, so we have to keep things tight and keep getting better," said Zaheer during the post-match press conference.

"I've always been endorsing one thing--in this format you've got to express yourself freely and be with the game as it unfolds. That is important. You have to have that situational awareness and act accordingly when the partnership is going on. If you can gauge that with the help of the captain, you can get on top of situations," he added.

Regarding the upcoming games, the former pacer said that the team is looking forward to the first win to get the momentum back.

"There are still 11 league matches to go. We've got to get on a roll. You've seen in this tournament how teams get on a losing roll or gain winning momentum. It's just a matter of (getting the) first win," said the former pacer.

"At times you get tight as well, you start doubting yourselves in situations where the pressure is highest. So that is something we have to be aware of and look for that spark in the group," he added.

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor