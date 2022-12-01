IPL 2023: 991 players register for auction on December 23 in Kochi

Mumbai, Dec 1 A total of 991 players including 714 Indian and 277 overseas have registered to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction, which is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The IPL Player Registration closed on November 30, 2022, and the list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from associate nations.

As per a BCCI release, the players have been divided into various categories capped Indian (19 players), capped international (166), associate (20 ), uncapped Ind who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91), uncapped international who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3), uncapped Ind (604 players), uncapped Internationals (88 players).

Accordingly, there is a country-wise breakdown of 277 overseas players as well Afghanistan (14), Australia (57), Bangladesh (6), England (31), Ireland (8), Namibia (5), Netherlands (7), New Zealand (27), Scotland (2), South Africa (52), Sri Lanka (23), UAE (6), West Indies (33), Zimbabwe (6).

Notably, if every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players).

Last month, franchised had announced the list of their retained and released players and the Sunrisers had the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).

