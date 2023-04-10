IPL 2023: Absolutely happy to bat wherever coach wants me to, says Cameron Green

New Delhi, April 10 In the eight T20Is Cameron Green has played for Australia, he has tasted success in opening the batting as well as in the middle order.

Ahead of Mumbai Ind' clash against Delhi Capitals, the tall all-rounder said he doesn't have a preferred batting position and is happy to do what is needed as per the team requirement, having batted at three for the Rohit Sharma-led side so far in IPL 2023.

Five time champions Mumbai Ind have faced two losses out of as many games in the competition.

"I'm absolutely happy to bat wherever the coach wants me to bat. When you bat at three, you basically feel like an opener anyway. You have the same intent that you would have while opening the batting. I feel not stress about batting anywhere in the order," Green said in the pre-match press conference.

Green has come into IPL 2023 in fine form with the bat, having hit his maiden Test century in the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad. He felt the conditions in the tournament till now have been on expected lines.

"The conditions have been very similar to what I have experienced before in India. They have been beautiful batting wickets and very quick outfields," he said.

The all-rounder also touched upon the challenges of bowling in India and how he's still coming to grips with the conditions as a bowler, with Mumbai's bowling attack yet to fire in the tournament.

"Coming from Australia to India as a bowler the conditions are completely different, the bounce is different and also the ball does different things off the wicket. So there are things that I'm still trying to learn over here," the Australian said.

Green was signed by Mumbai in the last year's IPL auction at a whopping price of INR 17.5 crores. Asked about the pressure of the price tag, he remarked that he wasn't taking pressure of it.

"There's no pressure at all. It's all about enjoying cricket, enjoying the experience of the IPL. Obviously, it's my first time and I am taking a bit of time to adjust to it," Green said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor