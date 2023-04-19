IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs

Hyderabad, April 19 After Cameron Green's fine batting display, Arjun Tendulkar aced the final over as Mumbai Ind claimed their third win on the trot, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

With SRH needing 20 off the last over to win, Arjun Tendulkar bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Mumbai Ind beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.

Chasing 193, SRH got off to a slow start as they were reduced to 25/2 within four overs. Sunrisers suffered an early blow as Jason Behrendorff got the big fish Harry Brook, the centurion from the last game, in the second over. Brook went for the pull but he hit the splice of the bat and the ball went straight up. Suryakumar Yadav ran in from cover to take a catch.

Behrendorff claimed his second in the fourth over, dismissing Rahul Tripathi cheaply for 7. With 16 runs off the next two overs, SRH took the Power-play score to 42-2.

After the Power-play, Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram steadied the ship with their calculated batting, before Cameron Green removed Markram for 22 in the 9th over, ending a 46-run stand for the third wicket.

The next over, Piyush Chawla sent Abhishek Sharma packing for 1. Halfway through the chase, SRH was reeling at 76-4.

Then, Mayank Agarwal along with Heinrich Klassen got into a rebuilding act as the duo established 55 run fourth wicket partnership, which Chawla broke in the 14 over.

Klassen hit Chawla for a boundary and back-to-back maximums followed by another four. But Chawla was quick to revert as he sent Klassen back to the hut on the next delivery, reducing SRH to 127/5.

Riley Meredith got the big breakthrough in the next over as he denied Agarwal a half-century after dismissing the set batter for 48 in the 15th over and made the task tougher for the hosts as half of the side went back to the pavilion.

MI bowlers were keeping the SRH run rate in check with their economical bowling. Meredith piled up further misery on Sunrisers as he picked up his second wicket in the 16th over in the form of Jansen.

With 43 needed off 18 balls, Washington Sundar came and struck a couple of boundaries against Behrendorff in the next over, before getting run out on the penultimate ball of the over. Then, Abdul Samad ended the over with a four, bringing the equation to 24 off 12.

Cameron Green bowled a brilliant 19th over as he gave away just four runs, leaving 20 runs for Arjun Tendulkar to defend.

On the second ball of the final over, Samad got run out while coming back for the second. With 18 needed off 3, Arjun conceded just four runs on the two deliveries and also claimed his maiden IPL wicket as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the penultimate ball of the match to bundle out SRH for 178.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Ind 192/5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out, Tilak Verma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Riley Meredith 2-33, Jason Behrendorff 2-37, Piyush Chawla 2-43) by 14 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor