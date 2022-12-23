IPL 2023 Auction Biggest Buys

The IPL mini auction has started in Kochi and there have been quite a few developments so far with 3 players breaking the IPL all time bidding record. England all rounder Sam Curran became the highest ever IPL buy when Punjab Kings broke the bank and brought him for Rs 18.50 crore. Australian Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore and Chennai Super Kings pulled off the Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore. Nicholas Pooran also commanded big bucks as Lucknow bought him for Rs 16 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Sam Curran - 18 crores - Punjab Kings

Cameron Green - 17 crores - Mumbai Indians

Ben Stokes - 16 crores - Chennai Super Kings

Harry Brook - 13 crores - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal - 8 crores - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shivam Mavi - 6 crores - Gujarat Titans

Mukesh Sharma - 5 crores - Delhi Capitals

Vivrant Sharma - 6 crores - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran - 16 crores - Lucknow Super Giants



