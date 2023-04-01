IPL 2023: DC win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals are still eyeing their maiden IPL title. This season Delhi Capitals are being captained by Australian opener and 2016 IPL winning captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner in the absence of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

DC finished fifth in the previous season and their best performance has been runners-up finish in the 2020 season where they lost in the final to five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants debuted in IPL in the previous season where they finished third. KL Rahul will lead the LSG for the second straight season. The Lucknow side will be without left-arm medium pacer Mohsin Khan as he is ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

Rilee Rossouw is making a debut for Delhi Capitals today.

"Going to have a bowl. For us, it's about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I'm excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh, "said Delhi Capitals captain David Warner after winning the toss.

"That's how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We're as clueless as the opposition. We haven't played here. We're going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It's new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It's fun. Hopefully, it's a good change, "said Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul after the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

