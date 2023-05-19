IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to wear special rainbow jersey in their last league game

Delhi Capitals will be ending their IPL 2023 campaign with a game against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The David Warner-led side hasn’t had a memorable campaign in the ongoing season as they’re ranked on the ninth spot on the points table. DC will be ending their campaign on a colourful note as the players will be seen donning a special rainbow jersey in the last home game of the season. Notably, the Delhi-based franchise wore the jersey in IPL 2022 as well midway through their season.

DC’s official social media handle revealed their rainbow-coloured jersey and wrote, “Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a 🌈 note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla! #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvCSK.”

Delhi registered a win in their last fixture against Punjab Kings by 15 runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum against CSK and end their campaign on a high by hammering the four-time champions.DC started their campaign on a forgettable note, losing their first five fixtures. However, they made a remarkable comeback by winning four out of their next five matches. But their consecutive losses against CSK and PBKS in their 11th and 12th fixture respectively knocked them out of the tournament.