IPL 2023: Explosive half-century from Salt helps DC clinch 7 wicket win over RCB

New Delhi [India], May 6 : With the help of explosive knocks from Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Delhi Capital clinched a comfortable 7-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

David Warner with 22 of 14 balls gave a solid platform in the start. After that Salt scored a massive 87 off 45 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes. Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw played supportive knocks of 26 and 35 respectively.

RCB bowlers did not step up. Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma and Harshal Patel took one wicket each.

Chasing 182, DC's batter started with a four, Warner and Phil Salt were brimming runs everywhere. In just 4.2 overs, DC reached the 50-run mark with a six.

RCB got little hope when RCB skipper Faf du Plessis caught a brilliant catch at mid-off on Hazlewood's delivery in the 5.1 overs. David Warner scored 22 off 14 balls. DC was 60/1 in 5.1 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 70/1, with Mitchell Marsh at 10* off 5 balls and Salt at 35* off 17 balls.

RCB had no answers to the explosive batting of DC's batters, Delhi achieved the 100-run mark in 9 overs.

Salt clinched his half-century with a four, he took just 28 balls to complete his fifty.

At the end of 10 overs, DC is 115/1, with Salt (64*) and Marsh (22*) unbeaten.

Salt and Marsh added 50 run partnership off 27 balls for the 2nd wicket.

Harshal Patel got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh who was beating at 26 off 17 balls. This ended the 59-run stand between the duo. DC was at 119/2 in 10.3 overs.

Rilee Rossouw and Salt took away the game completely from RCB as they reached 150 run mark in 13 overs.

Salt innings ended after Karn Sharma dismissed him in the 16th over. He scored a brilliant 87 off 45 balls.

In just 16.4 overs, DC chased down the target with ease, with Rossouw (35* in 22 balls) and Axar Patel (8*) unbeaten.

Earlier, Electing to bat, RCB got to a solid start as their star duo Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 50 runs to the scoreboard in 5.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, RCB was at 51/0, with Faf (29*) and Virat (22*).

RCB did not lose any wickets till the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, RCB was 79/0, with skipper Faf (44*) and Virat (35*) unbeaten.

The pair tried to accelerate but in that process, Faf became a victim of Mitchell Marsh in 10.3 overs. Faf scored 45 of 32 balls consisting of five fours and one six.

Marsh on the very next ball dismissed Glenn Maxwell on a golden duck creating an opportunity for a hat-trick. Marsh did not achieve the hat-trick in the next ball and RCB were at 82/2 after 10.4 overs.

Bangalore reached to 100-run mark in 12.4 overs.

Virat clinched his fifty off 42 balls, he had also scripted history by becoming the only player to complete 7000 runs in IPL.

Mahipal Lomror from the other end was hitting regular boundaries to assist Virat and they together added 50 runs off just 29 balls.

Virat's innings came to an end in the 16th over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed him after Khaleel Ahmed took a catch at short fine leg. RCB was 137/3 in 16 overs.

RCB achieved the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs. Mahipal Lomror 44* (21) and Dinesh Karthik 2* (2).

Lomror was continuously attacking the bawlers to post quick runs on the board. He scored his fifty off 26 balls.

Lomror and Karthik took responsibility after Virat's dismissal.

Khaleel Ahmed got the breakthrough of Karthik who was batting at 11 off 9 balls in the last over. He conceded just 9 runs in the over as RCB posted 181/4.

Mitchell Marsh took two wickets conceding 21 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

Virat Kohli completed his 7000 runs in IPL, becoming the only cricket to do so. he scored 55 off 46. After getting a solid start from the openers, Lomror got the leverage and scored a quick 54 off 29 balls.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 181 (Virat Kohli 55, Mahipal Lomror 54, Mitchell Marsh 2/21) vs Delhi Capitals 187/3 (Phil Salt 87, Rilee Rossouw 35, Josh Hazlewood 1/29)

