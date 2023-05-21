Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 : Following his side's one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran said that he wanted to take the game as deep as possible and felt confident during his partnership with youngster Ayush Badoni.

Rinku Singh's fighting knock of 67 runs went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in a thriller in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

"I knew I had to take it as deep as possible. When the spinners were bowling, I knew they will give me bad balls and this was a small pitch. I have been batting well throughout the tournament, and I pride myself to play in such situations. The time has invested heavily in me and these are the ways that I can repay them. Ayush (Badoni) and I had that partnership against Chennai as well. I was confident batting with him at the crease. I think it is impressive that our bowlers are standing up to the challenge, they have done it in the last two games. We have a young bowling attack and to come to Eden Gardens and defend that kind of total was amazing," said Nicholas in a post-match presentation.

Pooran had the best IPL season of his career this time. In 14 matches, he scored 358 runs at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 173.78. He scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 62. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer for LSG behind Kyle Mayers (361 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.08 and four fifties) and Marcus Stoinis (368 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.66 and three fifties).

Put to bat first by KKR, LSG posted a total of 176/8 in their 20 overs. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals and was 73/5 at one point. Quinton de Kock (28) and Prerak Mankad (26) contributed some useful knocks up the order.

A 74-run stand between Nicholas Pooran (58 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Ayush Badoni (25 in 21 balls, two fours and a six) and a cameo from Krishnappa Gowtham (11*) helped LSG reach a competitive total.

Sunil Narine (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Vaibhav Arora (2/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/27 in two overs) got a couple scalps each as well. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy got a wicket each.

In the chase of 177, KKR started off on a high note, accumulating 61 runs in 5.5 overs before Venkatesh Iyer (24) was dismissed. After the dismissal of Jason Roy (45 in 28 balls, with seven fours and a six), KKR was reduced to 82/3 in their 10 overs.

In the second half of the innings, KKR struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Despite Rinku Singh's valiant 67* in 33 balls, consisting of six fours and four sixes, KKR fell just one run short of a win. They finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31 in three overs) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Skipper Krunal Pandya and Gowtham got a wicket each.

Pooran was given 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this victory, LSG qualifies for the playoffs. They end their campaign with eight wins, five losses and one no-result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points and are in third position.

KKR finished their campaign in seventh position with six wins, eight losses and a total of 12 points.

