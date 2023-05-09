IPL 2023: Looking to carry forward our good batting form, says Capitals' assistant coach Agarkar ahead of CSK clash

New Delhi, May 9 On a resurgence with four wins in their last five matches after a poor start, the Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run when they go up against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai are in second place in the standings with 13 points from 11 games while Delhi are at the bottom with eight points from 10 games. A win will be crucial for both teams as it will help Chennai firm up their hold on the second spot and cut down the gap with table-toppers Gujarat Titans, while two points will help Delhi Capitals move up to 10 points and escape from the bottom.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar said, "The batting performance in the last game has given a lot of confidence to the team. The bowling unit has bailed us out every now and then. Our batters produced a terrific performance against RCB. Hopefully, we can carry on from here."

In their last match, Delhi Capitals chased down a 182-run target losing only three wickets in 16.4 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Agarkar further added, "CSK are always a tough opponent. They have won so many titles and they play really well at home. They've been doing well this season. But it doesn't matter what the other team does if we can control our performance. We certainly have a lot of belief in the group."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "The players are believing in themselves after winning four in five games. It's amazing how we have made a comeback after a poor start. But we have to focus on the present. We have a challenging match coming up against CSK in Chennai."

Amre said it was important to pick up a comprehensive victory against RCB.

"We want to play the brand of cricket that we showcased in our last game. Salt set the momentum for us against RCB and then all the other batters carried the tempo forward. It was important to win a game clinically," he said.

