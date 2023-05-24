Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Ahead of a crucial match with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that MI has shaped his career and made him more matured as a batter.

"I will forever be grateful to the Mumbai Indians franchise. MI shaped my career, gave me direction and made me a very mature cricketer, I was 23 when I came here back in 2011. You learn so many things at that age, discovering things about you as a cricketer," Rohit said in a show on JioCinema.

"I was very much part of the leadership group. Later, vice-captaincy came in 2012 and captaincy in 2013. Since then it has been a hell of a journey, since I got to learn a lot about myself and others too. I worked under different staff, coaches and players, it was exciting for me," he added.

Before joining MI, the Indian captain was associated with Deccan Charges where he played the role of vice-captain in 2009. Rohit debuted in the IPL with Deccan Charges where he scored 1,170 runs in 45 matches playing at an average of 30.79. His best for the Chargers was an unbeaten 76.

"When I played for Deccan Chargers, I was the vice-captain in 2009, it all started there (Leadership), I was given the responsibility to handle local Indian players".

MI Captain said that he wants to play aggressive cricket as he looks to hit the first ball. He also transfers the same message to his team.

"I just want to play that way. I have played it for a long time, but want to do things differently now. If I get out, It does not bother me. This is what I am going to do. I used to tell players in the dressing room that I would step out on the first ball itself and go for a hit. (On his aggressive game).

"I do practice six hitting. I cannot match the power of Kieron Pollard, Cameron Green. They can smash 100 m sixes easily. So I just try hitting 65-80 m sixes instead. I just focus on timing the ball well. I would hit 100 m if I get eight runs for that. My strength is middling the ball with the bat," Rohit continued.

Talking about MI's improbable Trophy win in the year 2017 as they defended 129 against Rising Pune Supergiants, he said that it was the most difficult final match he has played.

"In Hyderabad, 2017, I would say. Against Rising Pune Supergiant. You work hard the entire season and in the final, you have to defend 9-10 runs in the final. Once that over is bad, all the hard work of an year would have spoilt. It can take away everything from you. The pitch was slow and turning a bit, we thought that if we could take a wicket or two we would be into the game. Their (RPG) batting line up was deep. They had Dan Christian at number eight. 129 to defend was difficult," he added

Talking about Ricky Ponting's inclusion in the team as a captain in 2013, he said, "When Ponting came here to MI, I wanted to learn as much as possible about captaincy from him. The way he talks to people, especially young players, treats them the same, stands out."

