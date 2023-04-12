IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit's candid interview with talented Tilak Varma

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma interacted with young Tilak Varma after their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals in a last ball finish at Arun Jaitley Stadium here. Tilak said that it was his dream to bat with skipper Rohit and building partnership with him was fun.

MI skipper Rohit and Tilak's partnership of 61 runs gave the foundation of MI's first IPL 2023 win. Rohit scored the highest for MI with 65 of 45 while Tilak played a helping knock of 41 runs in 29 balls.

Rohit in a video posted by IPL social media handle asked Tilak about his feelings after the win, Tilak responded that he was glad by the win and he was looking for the opportunity to bat with Rohit for very long.

"I am feeling nice, I was waiting from last year to bat with you, this time got the opportunity, building partnership with you was fun," Tilak said in the video posted by IPL's Twitter handle.

Rohit further asked what was his thinking in the 16th over where he punished bowlers with two consecutive sixes and four with straight bat into the stands.

"I thought to keep my head still and base strong. Rather than hitting unique shots, I chose my strength and hit straight" Tilak said

Taking about the first win of MI in this season, he said,"It is important to find early momentum, we have played two matches and it was required to win as we can have the momentum going."

At the end, Rohit concluded the interaction with Tilak by using famous Hyderabadi slang "Bahut maza aya tumse baat karne miya! (it was nice to talk to you)".

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1646011066709852161

Delhi Capitals made feasible 172. The pick of the balls for MI was Jason Behrendorff with 3/23 and Piyush Chawla with 3/22. Impact player Riley Meredith got two wickets and Hrithik Shokeen got one wicket.

Mumbai Indians started well with the help of Ishan Kishan's handy knock of 31 off 26 balls. Later Rohit and Tilak took the responsibility and added 61 runs on the board. However, after the quick fall of three wickets, momentum drifted to Delhi.

The match was ended at last ball and with the two runs by MI's batter Tim David, MI won the match.

Axar scored the highest for DC with 54 off 25 while Warner played a knock of 51 runs in 47 balls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor