Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 : Following the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill, who smashed his second successive century, said that he missed out on big scores in the first half of the tournament, but is glad to get them now. He also said that showing intent and applying oneself is extremely important for a batter.

Shubman Gill's century outshined Virat Kohli's classic knock of 101 runs to help GT beat RCB by 6 wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

"I am in good form, it is about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it is all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief. The new ball was holding a bit, but it got easier to bat on. The ball was getting wet, it was difficult for their spinners to bowl," said Gill in a post-match presentation.

"He (Shankar) was trying to hit too hard when he came in, I told him to hold his shape and just try to time it. Once he found the momentum, he is someone who can hit the ball a long way. I know my game and it is important for me to be in that area. For any player, it is important to know what kind of player you are and then just keep building on that. It is going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. We have got a great bowling attack for that wicket in particular and hopefully, we will make it to the final for the second time," added the batter.

In 14 matches, Gill has scored 680 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 152.46. He has scored two centuries and four fifties, with best score of 104*.

Put to bat first by GT, RCB posted a total of 197/5 in their 20 overs. Opening the batting, Virat Kohli had a 67-run opening stand with skipper Faf Du Plessis (28 in 19 balls). Useful cameos came from Michael Bracewell (26 in 16 balls) and Anuj Rawat (23* in 15 balls) as well. But it was Virat who stood tall with his second straight century of the season, his seventh overall. He scored 101* in just 61 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a six.

Noor Ahmed (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal took a wicket each.

In the chase of 198, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha early, but a 123-run stand for the second wicket between Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar (53 in 35 balls, seven fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game. RCB attempted to make a comeback with some wickets towards the end, but Gill hit the match-winning runs to bring up his second successive IPL ton as well. He scored 104* in 52 balls with five fours and eight sixes. GT chased down the target with five balls to go.

RCB end their campaign in sixth position with seven wins, seven losses and a total of 14 points. GT will be playing CSK in the first qualifier on Tuesday.

Gill clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor