IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians pull off third-highest successful run chase in league's history

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 4 : Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their match against Punjab Kings.

On Wednesday, MI chased down 215, which is also their second-highest successful run-chase in the league's history.

The highest successful run-chase in IPL history was pulled off by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2020 match in Sharjah. The one-time champions chased down 224 set by Punjab with three balls to go.

The second-highest successful run chase in IPL history was carried out by Mumbai Indians when they chased down a total of 219 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

In the Wednesday match, PBKS posted 214/3 in their 20 overs. They continued their streak of posting 200-plus, posting 201/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 201 all out against Lucknow Super Giants and 214/8 against Mumbai Indians.

They were powered by knocks from Liam Livingstone (82* in 42 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), Jitesh Sharma (49* in 27 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Shikhar Dhawan (30 in 20 balls with five fours).

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs. Arshad Khan also got a wicket. Jofra Archer went wicketless, giving away 56 runs in four overs.

Chasing 215, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck, but quickfire fifties from Ishan Kishan (75 in 41 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 in 31 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) pulled them back into the game. Later, Tilak Verma (26*) and Tim David (19*) played cameos to secure MI their fifth win with seven balls and four wickets in hand.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh got one wicket, but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi Dhawan also got a wicket.

With this win, MI has climbed to the sixth spot, with five wins and four losses, aggregating 10 points. PBKS also has a similar win-loss record but is in seventh due to a lower net-run rate.

