IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran dedicates 'Player of the Match' award to wife, newborn child

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 : Following the one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to his wife and newborn child.

Powerful half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's quickfire 30 guided LSG to a one-wicket win in the last ball thriller against RCB in their match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

"I want to dedicate this performance to my wife and new born. We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis kept us in the game and I knew this was a nice wicket. We could chase even over 50 in the last four, it was about cashing in. The second ball I came in and smashed a six. It is not about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six. Over the past couple of years, I have put a lot of pressure on myself to finish games. Today also I wanted to finish the game, but got out in the end. I hope this is the season for me, in a good space and state of mind. I just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team," said Pooran in the post-match presentation.

Pooran has been a standout performer for LSG this season, having scored 141 runs in four matches at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of over 220. His best score is 62 and has scored one half-century this season.

Put to bat first by LSG, RCB posted a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli (61 off 45 balls, 4 boundaries and four sixes) provided a quick start in the powerplay with skipper Faf Du Plessis, forming a 96-run stand in 69 balls.

From then onwards, the skipper picked up speed and formed a 115-run stand with Glenn Maxwell in just 50 balls. Faf scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours and five sixes. Maxwell scored 59 off 29 balls, consisting of three fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 1.

Mark Wood (1/32) and Amit Mishra (1/18) were among the wickets for LSG.

In the chase of 213 runs, LSG was off to a bad start as they were reduced to 23/3 in four overs.

However, KL Rahul (18) and Marcus Stoinis had a game-changing 76-run stand for the fourth wicket. Stoinis scored a quick 65 off 30 balls, consisting of six fours and five sixes.

Nicholas Pooran upped the attack following KL and Stoinis's dismissal, scoring 62 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes. He formed a quick 84-run stand with Ayush Badoni, who scored 30 off 24 balls.

The equation came down to five runs in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, who conceded a single on ball one, wicket on ball two. A double and single were taken on balls three and four. Unadkat was dismissed on the penultimate ball, bringing down the equation to one run in a ball. Harshal attempted to run out Ravi Bishnoi from the non-strikers' end but failed. The last ball was a bye and LSG clinched a thrilling one-wicket win.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 3/22 in four overs. Wayne Parnell also took 3/41 on his IPL return. Harshal got two scalps but gave away 48 runs in four overs. Karn Sharma took 1/48 in three overs.

With this win, LSG is the table topper with three wins and a loss in four games. They have a total of six points. RCB is in seventh position with a win and two losses in three games and a total of two points.

Pooran won the 'Player of the Match' for his game-changing knock.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 (Faf du Plessis 79*, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1-18) vs Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Mohammed Siraj 3-22).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor