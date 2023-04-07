IPL 2023: No concerns in Mumbai Indians' camp about Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form, says Kieron Pollard

Mumbai, April 7 Suryakumar Yadav got out for three golden ducks in the three ODIs against Australia but the Mumbai Ind are worried about his poor run of scores in white-ball cricket.

In their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Suryakumar Yadav got a start but could manage only 15 runs as MI suffered an 8-wicket defeat in Bengaluru.

Despite this, Mumbai Ind' batting coach Kieron Pollard said they are worried about Yadav's lack of form who has scored 172 ODI runs at an average of just 12.28 since his last ODI half-century in February 2022.

"We have no concern about Surya's form. Again, I believe you guys make more of it than we do sometimes within a team setup and an environment," Pollard said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I said people have bad days and it's unfortunate. As cricketers, our bad days have been highlighted and you know, we keep speaking on and on about it rather than trying to look at the positive of what he has done. You know, over the past 18 months or so in cricket as an individual. So we do it on a day-to-day basis and the way that he's striking the ball, the way that he's training and stuff, we have all confidence that you know, he will do justice to his talent, justice," said Pollard.

"And we continue to back him and we hope that you continue to write good things. So if he really comes across it, he can be positive and entertain you guys," he added.

Pollard praised Tilak Varma for his brilliant knock of 84 which helped Mumbai reach a decent score against RCB after losing four wickets cheaply.

"Tilak is a fine young talent. I guess the guys would have done their scouting a couple of years ago when we got him into the team and he finished (2022) the second-highest run score for us and he continues, you know, to show, that he has a lot to offer for cricket, so long may that continue and he continues to go to reprocess, you know, each and every time to be consistent. We're lucky to have him," Pollard said.

"Hopefully, I said you can continue this form. We know how this tournament goes. You can start high, you can go in a low and then you can finish on a high. So we take it as it comes. But the most important thing is preparing each and every time to go and you know, face the opposition," he added.

The red-ball legend from West Indies, who was Mumbai Ind' star batsman till the 2022 season, has recently stepped into his new role as a batting coach and said he does not feel the urge to go out and bat when he seems in trouble, a job he has done very diligently for years.

"No, I don't feel (the urge to play again). Obviously, when you make decisions, there's a lot of thought that goes into it. I've played cricket for a long period of time and I don't do things like that. So you know, for me it's just supporting, imparting knowledge that I've gained over a period of time into the guys. Each and every person has the opportunity and it's a transitional phase, you know, for us and I'm looking forward to it and I will continue to try to harness the talent that we have and give them the best advice, so they can go out and try to do justice to their talents on the cricket field.

"So, to say that I'm looking forward to going out right now and bat, no. I've been playing cricket for the last 2 1/2 months (T20 leagues abroad) so there's a well-deserved rest," he said.

