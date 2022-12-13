IPL 2023, Player Auction: 405 cricketers to go under the hammer on Dec 23

New Delhi, Dec 13 A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the IPL 2023 Player Auction on December 23 in Kochi, the league announced on Tuesday.

Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thereafter, thirty six additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction, a media release from the league said.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Ind and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

As previously reported, the big names of modern-day cricket like England Test captain Ben Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are among the players with the maximum reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

Apart from Stokes, Curran, Green and Williamson, the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Rilee Rossouw, and Rassie van der Dussen are the other noticeable names who have been included in the highest bracket.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

As per the media release, the IPL Auction will start at 1430 hrs IST on December 23.

Last month, franchises had announced the list of their retained and released players and the Sunrisers had the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).

