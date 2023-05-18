IPL 2023 Playoff Scenario: PBKS' playoffs hopes dented; How CSK, LSG, MI, RCB, RR and KKR can reach playoffs

Punjab Kings suffered a major blow in the race for play-offs in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The team suffered a 15-run loss against Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala on Wednesday and they remain at 12 points from 13 encounters. With one match still left to play, Dhawan and Co. still remain in contention, however, their chances of advancing to the next stage appears all but over.

Punjab will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture, which is scheduled for Friday. A defeat will draw curtains on either side's campaign, while a win will provide the other with slender chance.Punjab have 12 points and a net run-rate (NRR) of -0.308. Rajasthan, who too have the same number of points while playing the exact number of matches, have a positive NRR of +0.140.So a win might not be enough for Punjab to drive them through as they will need a big win to advance further.

However, both Rajasthan and Punjab heavily rely on others, especially Sunrisers Hyderabad, to help their cause. The Hyderabad franchise, which are currently placed 10th, will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. A win for Hyderabad will keep RCB on 12 points from 13 matches, while a win will take them to 14 with one match still remaining in their kitty. RCB also have a positive NRR of +0.166.However, things will be over for both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals if Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and RCB win their remaining fixtures. CSK and LSG have 15 points each with the former set to meet Capitals in their final league match. Lucknow, on the other hand, will travel to Kolkata for their final league fixture.A win for both will take them to 17 points, which will ensure each a play-offs berth. However, a defeat for either can make things interesting as RCB and Mumbai Indians can still finish at 16 points.