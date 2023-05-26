IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 toss delayed due to rain, umpires to inspect ground at 7.20 p.m.

Ahmedabad, May 26 The toss for Qualifier 2 clash in IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Ind has been delayed due to rain at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. But with rain stopping and covers coming off despite being overcast, umpires will now inspect the ground at 7.20 p.m.

Around 6.20 p.m., heavy rain began in Ahmedabad, with some thunder and lighting accompanying it. But by the time toss was officially delayed, the rain has stopped with two layers of covers being taken off and players arriving at the ground to warm-up.

As per playing conditions on the IPL website, a playoff match can start on the original game day as late as 9.40 p.m. without the number of overs being reduced.

Though the weather forecast for the rest of the night in Ahmedabad is clear, even if rain comes and forces a washout, a Super Over will decide the winner, which can begin as late as 12:50 a.m., as there is no reserve day.

Even if that isn't possible, the team that has finished higher on the table will qualify for the final, which in this case is Gujarat due to the virtue of topping the table in the league stage. The latest a five overs per side match can start is 11.56 p.m. (with 10-minute interval, no timeouts) and a scheduled finish of 12.50 a.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor