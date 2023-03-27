IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals sign Sandeep Sharma as replacement for injured pacer Prasidh Krishna

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced on Monday that pacer Sandeep Sharma has been signed as a replacement for an injured Prasidh Krishna for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which will start from March 31 onwards.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to make an announcement.

"Okay then, making this official," tweeted RR.

https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1640308028292620289

"Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt," also said a statement from IPL.

In 104 matches, Sandeep has taken a total of 114 wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 7.77. His best bowling figures are 4/20. He has also represented Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna is set to miss IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture that will require the Rajasthan Royals bowling spearhead to go under the knife.

The injury dampens the pacer's prospects of representing India at the ICC World Cup set to be played in the country in October-Novemebr 2023.

Prasidh has not played competitive cricket since India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August. He was selected for India A's white-ball series against New Zealand A in September. He suffered an injury after being named for the series. On further examination of the injury, it surfaced that the bowler had a stress fracture

Prasidh has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since then and was initially anticipated to have fully recovered in time for the Ranji Trophy knockouts in January-February.

Unfortunately, the injury has not healed adequately, prompting the NCA and Royals' medical team, who have been working closely together, to advocate surgery.

"We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process from injury, and hope to see him steaming in soon. Our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing pacers from our trials and preparatory camps, as we work towards a decision on Prasidh's replacement. Unfortunately, after consulting the medical staff and him, it was decided that he will not be able to take part in IPL 2023," read a statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals spent Rs 10 crore for him in the IPL auction last year, making him the third-most expensive signing among fast bowlers ahead of the 2022 season.

Prasidh was the Royals' second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022 season which saw them reach their first final since 2008. He took 19 wickets in 17 matches, including 3-22 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

Prasidh went on to play in India's white-ball trips to England and the Caribbean that followed. In 14 ODIs, he has 25 wickets at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 5.32.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2, in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the match scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm.

RR will be playing their first home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants.

In the last year's final, the Royals lost to debutant Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Players bought by RR in IPL 2023 auction last year - Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), Abdul PA (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)

Players retained - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

