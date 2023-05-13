IPL 2023: Rashid Khan goes on six-hitting spree against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : With his valiant knock of 79* against Mumbai Indians (MI) in his side Gujarat Titans' (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Afghstan spinner Rashid Khan has re-written some record books in the league with regards to six-hitting.

Rashid Khan's valiant knock of 79 was insufficient as Mumbai Indians registered a 27-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday.

Rashid's knock consisted of three fours and 10 towering sixes.

These 10 sixes hit by Rashid Khan are the second-most by a player during a run-chase in IPL history.

The most sixes by a player during a run chase in IPL history were hit by MI's Sanath Jayasuriya. He smashed a whooping 11 sixes during a run chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2008.

Adam Gilchrist (10 sixes for Deccan Chargers against MI, IPL 2008) and Kieron Pollard (10 sixes against Punjab Kings, IPL 2019) have also hit 10 sixes during an IPL run-chase.

Rashid, with 10 sixes, also has the highest number of sixes by a GT player in a single innings. This record was previously held by Shubman Gill, who had just hit seven sixes in his 94* run knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently. David Miller also hit six sixes against CSK during IPL 2022.

Rashid's 10 maximums are also the joint-ninth highest sixes in a single inning by a batter in T20 cricket. The highest amount of sixes in a single T20 inning by a batter is held by Chris Gayle, who smashed 18 sixes in his knock of 146* for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Being put to bat first by GT, MI put up 218/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (31 off 20 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29 off 18 balls) provided a quick start with a quick 61-run opening stand.

However, Rashid Khan removed the openers and Nehal Wadhera (15) to reduce MI to 88/3. From there, it was a 'Suryakukar Yadav show'. He put on a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vishnu Vinod (30 off 20 balls). Suryakumar ended up scoring his maiden IPL century, a knock of 103* in 49 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

Rashid Khan (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Mohit Sharma got a wicket as well.

Chasing 219, GT lost wickets right from the start. They were reduced to 55/5, despite a knock of 29 runs from Vijay Shankar. But a partnership of 45 runs between David Miller (41 in 26 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (14 in 13 balls) helped GT reach three figures.

Following their dismissal, it was Rashid Khan who kept the fight going. Even if the side looked out of the contest, his sixes helped in lowering the margin and did not let his side's net run rate take a hit.

The Afghan all-rounder slammed 79* in just 32 balls, consisting of three fours and 10 sixes. He put on an 88-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7*) to take GT to 191/8 in their 20 overs. MI won the match by 27 runs.

Akash Madhwal (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla (2/36) also continued his impressive run in IPL 2023. Jason Behrendorff got a wicket as well.

Suryakumar won the 'Man of the Match award for his match-winning century.

With this win, MI is in the third position in the points table with seven wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. GT is still at the top with eight wins and four losses. They have a total of 16 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor