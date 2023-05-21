IPL 2023: Rinku Singh pleased with his breakthrough season, not thinking about India selection

Kolkata, May 21 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, is currently not thinking about the Indian team call-up and instead wants to focus on continuing his hard work.

In KKR's run chase on Saturday night, Rinku once again turned out to be quite a player. He kept the game alive right till the end as his late onslaught (67 off 33 not out) almost saw KKR home.

He hit four boundaries and three maximums in the last two overs to take his side close to victory but they fell short by a solitary run against the Lucknow Super Giants as KKR ended at 175-7 and eventually got eliminated from the tournament.

"The five sixes (which he hit against Gujarat Titans) were there in the back of mind. I was very relaxed and thought I will hit the way I have. We needed 21 runs in the last over. I missed one ball otherwise, we would have won," Rinku said in the post-match press conference.

The 26-year-old had a remarkable season, scoring 474 runs in the tournament with four fifties and an impressive strike rate of 149.53.

"Anyone will feel good when the season goes so well. But I'm not thinking on the lines of selection for the Indian team. I will stick to my routine, continue my practice. The name and fame will be there but I'll just stick to my work," Rinku said.

The left-hander became the center of attention when hit five consecutive sixes off Gujarat Titans' medium pacer Yash Dayal when KKR needed 28 runs from the final five deliveries. His unbeaten 48 runs off only 21 balls led his team to a thrilling three-wicket victory, sealed on the last ball of the match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders batter expressed that he has been getting a lot of respect from people after he smashed five consecutive sixes.

"My family is very happy. People used to know me before. But ever since I hit those five sixes in the game against GT, I've started to get a lot more respect and many more have started to recognize me. So, it feels good," said Rinku.

