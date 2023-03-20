IPL 2023: Ryan Cook appointed fielding coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook as their fielding coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season. Ryan Cook was the assistant coach for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2023 and will miss Netherlands’ next two bilateral series due to IPL 2023. Netherlands will play three away ODIs against Zimbabwe, starting on March 21 and then travel to South Africa for the same number of ODIs from March 25.

West Indies legend Brian Lara has been promoted to head coach role from batting coach. Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin-bowling coach and Dale Steyn continues as the pace-bowling coach. Simon Helmot remains the assistant coach for the upcoming season. Cook replaces Hemang Badani in the role; Badani has become Sunrisers' batting coach, the same role he filled at the SA20.