IPL 2023: Suryakumar's maiden ton helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27-runs

Mumbai, May 13 Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL century followed by an impressive show from bowlers, Mumbai Ind (MI) registered a comfortable 27-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a season 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the tone early on with their aggressive approach. But Rashid threatened to steal the game, claiming his four-wicket haul (4/30). But Surya's unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums lifted MI to 218/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, GT did not get the much-needed start and were reduced to 48-3 in Powerplay. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia steadied things in the middle overs. But the Titans never got going in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

After his impressive bowling showcase, Rashid produced magic with the bat and kept the crowd entertained with his unbeaten 79 off 32. However, his late onslaught was not enough for the visitors as Gujarat could eventually reach 191/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 219, the Titans got off to a shocking start as they lost three batters in three successive overs in the Powerplay. Akash Madhwal drew the first blood in the second over, trapping Wriddhiman Saha lbw, but the opener reviewed it and UltraEdge showed that bat was not involved and MI got the first breakthrough.

The next over, Jason Behrendorff got the skipper Hardik Pandya caught behind. Then, Madhwal struck again in the third over and cleaned up Shubman Gill for 6, reducing GT to 26-3. Vijay Shankar found five boundaries in the next two overs to take the Powerplay total to 48-3.

After the time-out, Piyush Chawla came into the attack and cleaned up Shankar, who failed to read his googly and the ball went through to crash into the stump.

The next over another spinner Kumar Kartikeya cleaned up Abhinav Manohar and GT looked much in trouble as half of their batting lineup was sent back to the pavilion on the score of 59 in eight overs. Miller then injected momentum with maximum followed by two back-to-back boundaries, taking 18 runs off the over. The Titans were reeling 82-5 halfway through the chase.

When the asking run rate raced to over 14 runs per over, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia steadied the innings as they kept rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard reeling, and stitched a 45-run stand.

Madhwal showed great skills as he trapped Miller lbw on the last ball of the 12th over. On the next ball, Chawla joined the party and removed Tewatia. The Titans slipped further in the run chase with Kartikeya removing Noor Ahmad in the 14th over.

Then, Rashid Khan hammered two successive maximums to Kartikey. He continued with his hits, collecting 14 runs off the next over.

Rashid was single-handedly trying to take the game deep with his timely hits and brought up his maiden IPL fifty with a flat six in the 18th over. He heaved it across the line and sent the ball into the stands once again in the penultimate over.

There was just a formality left in the chase as 48 was needed in the final over, but Rashid was on his merry ways as he hammered three sixes to Katikeya during his late onslaught was enough for the visitors to save the match as MI sealed a win.

Earlier, putting into bat first, MI got off to an electrifying start with the opening pair of skipper Rohit and Ishan dealing in sixes and fours, taking the Powerplay total to 61 for no loss. Rashid bounced back after the break as he struck twice to dismiss both the MI openers and ended the 61-run stand in the seventh over to shift the momentum.

Nihal Wadhera started off with a classy shot that went for a boundary through mid-off and launched it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum, taking 15 off the eight over before becoming Rashid's victim in the next over.

Then, Vishnu Vinod and Suryakumar got into the rebuilding act with their attacking shots, collecting 55 runs in the next five overs and together stitched the 65-run fourth wicket stand, which Mohit Sharma put to an end by deceiving Vinod on a slower ball. In the 17th over, Rashid claimed his fourth wicket as he caught and bowled Tim David cheaply for 5.

Surya continued with the onslaught as he took GT bowlers to cleaners and brought up his maiden IPL hundred with a six to deep square leg on the last ball and took MI to 218/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Ind 218/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 103 off 49, Vishnu Vinod 30 off 20; Rashid Khan 4/30) beat Gujarat Titans 191 (Rashid Khan 79 off 32, David Miller 41 off 26; Akash Madhwal 3/31, Piyush Chawla 2/36) by 27 runs.

