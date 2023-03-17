IPL 2023 to have opening ceremony after four years

BCCI is all set to revive the opening ceremony for IPL after a four-year gap. The opening ceremony did not take place for the last three years due to Covid-19 restrictions. The opening ceremony will be conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. An hour of the ceremony has been planned ahead of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings opening match on March 31.

“Yes, there will be an opening ceremony on the 31st. It will be a short one but as the home and away format returns, we felt it was necessary to welcome back the home crowd with a ceremony,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport. The BCCI conducted an opening ceremony for the Women’s Premier League. BCCI wants several Bollywood A-listers to perform at the opening ceremony for IPL 2023. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be starting from March 31 and the last league match will be played on May 21. Defending Champions Gujarat Titans will be facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter.