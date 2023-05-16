IPL 2023: 'Was a very emotional moment for me', says Gavaskar on taking Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

New Delhi, May 16 Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that it was a very emotional moment for him when he took the autograph from skipper MS Dhoni on his shirt during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last league match at the Chepauk on Sunday.

Despite their six-wicket defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last home game of IPL 2023, Sunday was a special occasion for Chennai Super Kings and their fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Since it was CSK's last home of the season, Dhoni decided to do a lap of honor at Chepauk with his teammates. As CSK players walked around their home stadium, Indian cricket legend Gavaskar chased down the pack of players and asked CSK skipper Dhoni for his autograph. The former India captain, in fact, asked Dhoni to autograph his shirt, a touching tribute from one legend of the game to the other.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took the autograph from the CSK captain MS Dhoni on his shirt during CSK's lap of honour at the Chepauk.

The legendary Indian cricketer revealed the real reason behind his impulsive action and why he got emotional when Dhoni was giving him the autograph.

"When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well," he added.

The 73-year old Gavaskar also appreciated Dhoni for his gesture and also hailed the CSK skipper for his legacy in Indian cricket.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian cricket," he said.

An emotional Gavaskar also revealed what are the two most special moments from cricket which he would cherish for the rest of his life.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy & MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die," the former India captain said.

