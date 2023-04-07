IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell set to join RCB as replacement for Reece Topley

South Africa's star player Wayne Parnell is reportedly set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley. Topley got injured during RCB's first game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians and was earlier ruled out of the tournament.

Bangalore are facing player availability issues with the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga not being able to play and Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the tournament. During RCB's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangalore's head coach Sanjay Bangar informed that Topley has been ruled out and Hasaranga and Hazlewood will join them soon. "Reece Topley has traveled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon," Bangar had said.

South Africa's star player Wayne Parnell is reportedly set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for the injured Reece Topley. Topley got injured during RCB's first game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians and was earlier ruled out of the tournament.

Bangalore are facing player availability issues with the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga not being able to play and Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the tournament. During RCB's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangalore's head coach Sanjay Bangar informed that Topley has been ruled out and Hasaranga and Hazlewood will join them soon. "Reece Topley has traveled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon," Bangar had said.