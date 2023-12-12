IPL 2024 Auction: 333 players to go under the hammer, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins set highest base price

In the much awaited 2024 IPL auction, 333 players will go under the hammer on December 19. . Of those, 214 are Indian players and 119 overseas, including two players from associate countries. The highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore sees 23 players listed in the bracket, three of them being Indian players - Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav.The remaining 20 players listed under the highest base price are Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Mustafizur Rahman.Seven Australians enter the auction with a base price of INR 2 Crore, including 2023 World Cup hero Travis Head. There are also seven England cricketers, including Harry Brook.

Pacer Coetzee, who impressed in the World Cup, is one among three South Africans with the highest base price. New Zealand's Ferguson, Bangladesh's Mustafizur and Afghanistan's Mujeeb are the others in the top bracket. There are 13 players listed in the second highest base price category - of INR 1.5 Crore - all overseas players. Wanindu Hasaranga, Phillip Salt, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jhye Richardson and Tim Southee are listed in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket. There are 14 players in the INR 1 Crore bracket, including Namibia's David Wiese, while 11 are listed in the INR 75 Lakh bracket. Netherlands' Paul van Mekeren is the other associate player, and has been listed in the INR 20 Lakh base price bracket.Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's stand-out performer in the World Cup, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who also impressed during Afghanistan's campaign in the multi-team event, are both listed in the INR 50 Lakh bracket.Former winners and last season's runners-up, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest purse of INR 38.15 crore for the IPL 2024 auction. GT's rivals Lucknow Super Giants will enter the same auction with the lowest purse of INR 13.15 crore in Dubai. Earlier, the Titans traded their skipper Hardik Pandya to record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the build-up to the mini-auction. The IPL 2024 auction will start at 1 PM local time.