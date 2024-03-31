IPL 2024: Come To Wankhede, Support Us, Pleads THIS MI Bowler

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League 2024, have faced a rough start, losing two consecutive matches. Currently positioned at 10th place in the table, the team is gearing up for their first home match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow. The decision to strip Rohit Sharma of the captaincy seems to have impacted the team's performance, and Hardik Pandya has borne the brunt of criticism from both audiences and fans.

Hardik Pandya after coming on the field, he was criticized by the crowd... they unanimously disapproved of Hardik's leadership. The first match of this season will be played tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik may face the wrath of Mumbai fans in the match against Rajasthan Royals. The question regarding this was asked on the eve of today's match and Trent Boult and Piyush Chawla gave their opinion on it. Trent Boult believes that the audience's anger against Hardik Pandya will not last long.

Piyush Chawla said, "How the audience should behave is not in our hands. You can't control the fans. The way Hardik Pandya is dealing with this situation, and he doesn't think much about the behavior of the audience is good. Sometimes the behavior of fans has to be ignored. You have no control over the way they are behaving, even if it doesn't seem right. We focus on the match and don't think too much about outside criticism."

Chawla also expressed hope that the loyal supporters of Mumbai Indians would rally behind the team, especially considering the disappointing performances in the last two matches. The team is banking on the support of their fans as they strive to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming game.