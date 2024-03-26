IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: : Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Opts to Field First Against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 26, 2024 07:13 PM2024-03-26T19:13:51+5:302024-03-26T19:14:57+5:30

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. CSK aims to continue their winning streak after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore, while GT seeks to build on their victory over Mumbai Indians in Match 7 of IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

Both teams feature first-time captains in Gaikwad and Gill, who assumed leadership roles just before the tournament began. 

Chennai Super Kings XI: R Gaikwad(C), R Ravindra, A Rahane, D Mitchell, S Dube, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), S Rizwi, D Chahar, T Deshpande, M Rahman.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: W Saha (wk), S Gill (c), V Shankar, D Miller, R Tewatia, A Omarzai, R Khan, U Yadav, S Johnson, R Sai Kishore, M Sharma 

Tags :IPL 2024Gujarat TitansChennai Super KingsCricket News