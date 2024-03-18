IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil New Jersey for 17th Edition (Watch Video)

The Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their new jersey for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at a fan event in Kolkata on March 17. The jersey retains the team's signature purple and gold colour scheme with new patterns on the shoulders and back. Dream11 is the principal sponsor for the upcoming season.

The official social media handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders posted a special video with the caption "The armour of our Knights. Presenting our official matchday jersey for #TATAIPL2024!"

The armour of our Knights ⚔



Presenting, 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐣𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲 for #TATAIPL2024! pic.twitter.com/hKhvwHCZrk — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2024

KKR last won the IPL in 2014, their second title in franchise history. The team will be aiming for another championship in 2024 with the return of Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. The Delhi-born former captain led KKR to both of their IPL victories.

Shreyas Iyer returns as captain, and despite fitness concerns, his role is crucial to KKR's resurgence. The Mumbai batsman recently lifted the Ranji Trophy title after losing his BCCI central contract and facing questions about his future in the Indian middle order. KKR finished seventh in the points table last season with six wins and eight losses, missing the playoffs by a significant margin.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made headlines at the auction by securing Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc for a record INR 24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history after Pat Cummins.

Starc's addition has bolstered KKR's squad, but the pressure will be on him to perform at his best after a long absence from the IPL. The franchise's faith in Starc reflects their expectations for him to lead their bowling attack effectively.

The IPL 2024 season is ready to kick off on March 22, with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While, KKR will begin their campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium on March 23.

Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford*, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell*, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine*, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc*, Dushmantha Chameera*, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman*.