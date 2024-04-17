IPL 2024: LSG Pacer Mayank Yadav Likely to Play Against CSK

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) aim to register their fourth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season when they take on the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

LSG will be hoping for the return of their young pace spearhead, Mayank Yadav, who has been sidelined with a hip injury sustained during their match against Gujarat Titans. The 21-year-old has impressed in the limited opportunities he's had, picking up six wickets in three matches. Social media posts from LSG showed Yadav bowling in the nets, hinting at his possible availability for the crucial clash.

LSG's campaign so far has been a mix of wins and losses. They currently sit in fifth place on the points table with six points from six games. Their opponents, CSK, are well-positioned for a playoff push, occupying third place with eight points from as many matches. The five-time champions have been in good form, winning four of their six encounters, and will be looking to extend their winning streak against LSG.

